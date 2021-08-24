Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Poo From K3G as She Attends 'Gym Class' With Amrita Arora

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to prove how iconic she is. The actress has played some very memorable characters, and like us, she is a big fan of them too. On Wednesday, the actress shared a couple of pictures of herself working out with her best friend Amrita Arora. However, she did not do so in a normal way, and instead channeled her inner Poo from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena shared a picture of their phone screen, while they worked out during an online session with their trainer. Bebo captioned the picture, “Gym Class Today," which is a nod to the iconic dialogue Poo says during her introduction scene in the film.

She also shared a selfie with Amrita, where the duo could be seen sweating it out.

She also shared a video where Kareena and Amrita could be seen in the plank position. She wrote, “Bffs who plank together stay together."

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena also shared a picture of a bouquet sent to her by Amrita’s sister and her friend Malaika Arora. “Thank you, Malla," she wrote.

Kareena recently shared an adorable picture of her son Jehangir as he turned 6-month-old. “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life," she wrote.

On the work front, Kareena is currently promoting her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress will also be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

