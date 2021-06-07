Kareena Kapoor Khan Charges Rs 12 Crore For Mythological Drama Sita: Report

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly been approached to play the eponymous role in the mythological period saga Sita, which will be directed by Alaukik Desai. According to a report, she has also charged a higher fee than usual for the film.

A source quoted in Bollywood Hungama said that Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta’s upcoming venture first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month’s time each. “Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realises that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it’s a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s point of view," they said.

“Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crores which has put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well. But talks are on and Bebo remains the first choice."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here