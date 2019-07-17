Kareena Kapoor Khan Charges Rs 3 Crore Per Episode for Dance India Dance?

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently seen judging popular dance reality show Dance India Dance season 7 is charging a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore per episode, suggests reports. The actress, who made her television debut with the dance reality show, is undoubtedly the highest-paid actress for a television stint. According to a Times of India report, Kareena's fee was exclusively revealed to the English daily by their sources.

However, Kareena Kapoor has not disclosed any information regarding her paycheque yet.

Earlier, in an interview with The Indian Express, when Kareena was quizzed about the same, she said, "You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it, why not a female judge?"

"It’s the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in," she added.

On the work front, along with shooting of Dance India Dance, the Jab We Met actress had also shooting for her portions in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan in London. Besides these, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good News later this year. Along with her, the movie will feature notable stars like Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kaira Advani in pivotal roles.

