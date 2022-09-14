Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills With Her 'Homie' Karisma Kapoor, Dad Randhir Kapoor Makes a Special Appearance

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user who keeps updating her feed with her family photos. Her sister Karisma Kapoor features quite often on her social media. Talking of which, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress recently shared a monochromatic photo of her sister. In the photo, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress can be seen sitting on their sofa wearing an oversized t-shirt which she paired with jeans. She is in her natural element and is causally sipping water from a bottle.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Homie” and added a heart emoji. Behind Karisma, a framed photo of their dad Randhir Kapoor can be seen hanging. Take a look at Kareena’s post:

A couple of days ago, Kareena shared a happy selfie featuring herself and actress Neetu Kapoor. While the details of the project have not been disclosed, Kareena via Instagram Stories informed fans that she is finally sharing the screen space with her aunt.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The Advait Chandan directorial was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The actress will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also reportedly signed a project with Rhea Kapoor in which she is likely to share a screen with Tabu. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in Abhinay Deo’s Brown. The actress took a long break from acting after her marriage but made her comeback in 2012 with the movie Dangerous Ishhq. She also made special appearances in a few movies including Bombay Talkies and Zero. In 2020, she made her OTT debut with the series Mentalhood.

