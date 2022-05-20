Kareena Kapoor Khan Clicks Selfies Her With Devotion of Suspect Co-star Naisha Khanna; See Pics

Child Actor Naisha Khanna, who is also in the cast of Devotion of Suspect X, an upcoming Netflix project, recently shared a selfie with her co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is debuting on the OTT platform. Naisha has shared two pictures on her Instagram. The first picture shows the actors donning a slight pout, while the second picture features a smile.

Sharing the picture, Naisha, in the caption, wrote,”Day 1. So happy to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan ma’am for my upcoming movie.” The caption also contained the name of the project, “#DevotionOfSuspectX.”

Take a look:

Shared on the social media platform a day ago, the picture has garnered almost 30,000 likes. Fans poured in compliments and praises for the two pictures. While some veiled their comments with words, some dipped them in emoticons. There were some who used both since one couldn’t do the job.

“How sweet,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Perfect pic,” coupling the comment with multiple heart emojis. Another user pointed out how the two actors would make a perfect mother-daughter duo on screen.

Naisha has previously worked on four major B-town projects namely Kahaani 2, Baar Baar Dekho, Firangi, and Hichki. She will now be a part of Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix project. The murder mystery is an adaptation of a novel with the title Devotion of Suspect X, authored by Japanese writer, Keigo Higashino. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat.

As far as Kareena is concerned, this will be her first project on the OTT platform. Kareena recently shared a picture from the sets of the Netflix project in Kalimpong, West Bengal. Calling it “Double Whammy,” Kareena, accompanied by her son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, marked the fourth day of filming Devotion of Suspect X.

Here’s the picture:

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is scheduled to release on August 11.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.