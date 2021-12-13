Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms She's Covid Positive and in Isolation, Flat Being Sealed by BMC

After reports surfaced that Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19, the actress has officially confirmed the news. She shared a post on her Instagram stories, saying, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Top BMC sources told CNN-News18 that Kareena has no symptoms currently and has been advised to stay isolated in her flat. “Kareena has been advised to stay isolated in her flat. No question of sending Kareena’s samples for genome sequencing as of now. She has no travel history. She has no symptoms currently, she she has been advised home isolation. If she develops any symptoms, she will be advised to get hospitalised at a private hospital," BMC sources told CNN-News18.

“Kareena’s flat is being sealed. She is being treated as index case. Already 15-20 close contacts have been identified and tested. Their test results are expected by tomorrow. If Kareena claims, she has got infected due to someone else, that person’s test will further reveal details. If that person has travel history, that person’s sample might be sent for genome sequencing first. All protocols applicable to everyone are being applied here as well," the sources added.

ANI had put out an tweet earlier claiming that, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), both actresses had violated COVID norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Kareena’s spokeperson had issued a clarification, saying that it is unfair to put the blame on the actress. Kareena’s official spokesperson said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful everytime she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

The spokesperson added, “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

