Kareena Kapoor Khan Continues 'Selfie Series,' Shares Stunning Bikini Pic From Maldives

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing with her family in the Maldives. The actress flew to the island nation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir to ring in Saif’s birthday. Since the last few days, Kareena has been regularly sharing stunning pictures from her trip. On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram stories to share a selfie in a black bikini, which stunned her fans.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen sporting a trendy black swimwear. She also flaunted a sun-kissed no-makeup look. The actress captioned the picture as, “Selfie series continues," with heart-eye emojis.

On Saif’s birthday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures to wish him. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress traced her maternity experience during her pregnancy with Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

She also recently turned producer for the first time. Kareena is teaming up with Ekta Kapoor to produce Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Forrest Gumo starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

