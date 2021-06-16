Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles on Times Square Billboard in New York City

Kareena Kapoor Khan has successfully established herself as a female superstar of Bollywood. The actress who enjoys a humungous fanbase has recently been featured on a Times Square Billboard in New York.

Sharing the delight, the actress posted the exclusive clip of her ‘shining bright’ moment on Instagram. The billboard displayed the commercial of the jewellery brand that the actress endorses.

Posting the clip on social media, the actress expressed her ecstasy in words which read “shining bright like diamonds and gold on billboard” and accompanied it with red hearts and smiley emotion.

Within a few hours since the post has been shared, it garnered a mighty response. It has been viewed over 9 lakhs times. Her fans and peers from the industry also couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the post with overwhelming reactions.

While her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented, “You Rock!! As always….,” the global icon Priyanka Chopra appreciated the actress by dropping a love-struck and high-five emoticon.

However, this post came after the actress was trolled by Twitteratti when the reports stating that she asked for an exorbitant amount of whopping 12 crore for the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s Sita: The Incarnation came out. The film is penned by K Vijayendra Prasad known for writing the Baahubali franchise.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. Next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film was supposed to be released in December 2020, however, due to covid-19, the film has postponed and is now scheduled to release later this year. Besides this, Kareena will also be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic, Takht.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here