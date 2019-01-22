English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics, Says Her Focus is and Only Will be Movies
Kareena Kapoor has dismissed reports of her joining politics saying that her focus is only movies.
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding.
Loading...
It was rumoured that Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to a prospective future in politics and the actress could be seen representing a national party soon. Denying all such reports, Kareena told Pinkvilla, "There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies."
It was reported that apparently, Congress leaders are trying to pitch in Kareena as one of the ideal candidates in Lok Sabha Polls. Her name was proposed by two Congress leaders, Guddu Chouhan and Anas Khan, as a possible candidate for Bhopal parliamentary seat where the grand old party has not tasted success since 1984.
Meanwhile, 2019 is set to witness a large, rather unprecedented number of film and sports personalities in the electoral fray. The BJP, under prime minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, is said to have lined up a formidable list of candidates, including Madhuri Dixit, Gautam Gambhir, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Dev, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in addition of its existing line-up of Paresh Rawal, Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari and Babul Supriyo.
On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film Good News has got a new release date. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in July, will now hit theatres on September 6. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
The film will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It was reported that apparently, Congress leaders are trying to pitch in Kareena as one of the ideal candidates in Lok Sabha Polls. Her name was proposed by two Congress leaders, Guddu Chouhan and Anas Khan, as a possible candidate for Bhopal parliamentary seat where the grand old party has not tasted success since 1984.
Meanwhile, 2019 is set to witness a large, rather unprecedented number of film and sports personalities in the electoral fray. The BJP, under prime minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, is said to have lined up a formidable list of candidates, including Madhuri Dixit, Gautam Gambhir, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Dev, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in addition of its existing line-up of Paresh Rawal, Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari and Babul Supriyo.
On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film Good News has got a new release date. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in July, will now hit theatres on September 6. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
The film will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajaj Auto Launches New Brand Identity as 'The World’s Favourite Indian'
- Good News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Gets a New Release Date, Check Out
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Plead Guilty to Tax Fraud in Madrid Court
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and More Coming in Future Updates
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results