Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics, Says Her Focus is and Only Will be Movies

It was rumoured that Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to a prospective future in politics and the actress could be seen representing a national party soon. Denying all such reports, Kareena told Pinkvilla, "There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies."It was reported that apparently, Congress leaders are trying to pitch in Kareena as one of the ideal candidates in Lok Sabha Polls. Her name was proposed by two Congress leaders, Guddu Chouhan and Anas Khan, as a possible candidate for Bhopal parliamentary seat where the grand old party has not tasted success since 1984.Meanwhile, 2019 is set to witness a large, rather unprecedented number of film and sports personalities in the electoral fray. The BJP, under prime minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, is said to have lined up a formidable list of candidates, including Madhuri Dixit, Gautam Gambhir, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Dev, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in addition of its existing line-up of Paresh Rawal, Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari and Babul Supriyo.On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film Good News has got a new release date. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in July, will now hit theatres on September 6. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.The film will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Sabbir Khan's Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa. In Good News, they are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.Follow @news18movies for more