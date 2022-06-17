Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops Cutest Pic With Taimur From The Devotion of Suspect X Sets, Calls Him 'Just Like His Father'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shooting for her OTT debut Devotion of Suspect X and the actress often drops pictures from the sets of the film. On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture of a visitor who joined her on the sets on the last day of the shoot. Guess what? This visitor is none other than her elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

In the selfie that Kareena shared, Tim Tim can be seen sitting on her lap as he hides his face with a cap in order to avoid the picture. In the caption Kareena mentioned that Taimur is just like his father Saif Ali Khan and also added that it is her last day of shoot for Devotion of Suspect X. “Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro #My TimTim….” she wrote. Among others, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor was also quick to drop a heart emoji in the comment section.

Just a few days back Kareena treated fans with another picture from the sets of The Devotion Of Suspect X. The click also featured her co-star in the movie Vijay Varma. Her post caught everyone’s attention because of the funny banter between the duo. While Kareena captioned the post, “Acha Vijay, are you trying to read my messages?”, Vijay replied to the question and later commented, “Yeah most of them were from someone call Nawaab Sahib and nanny.”

