Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops Gorgeous Pic but Also Reminds She is 'Spying' With Her 'Big Eye'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user who often drops photos and selfies on her Instagram handle. The actress never shies away from sharing her no-makeup looks and most of the time goes with hilarious captions for her post. Recently, Bebo took to her Instagram story section to drop an adorable selfie but what caught our attention was the warning she issued with it.

In the photo, the actress can be seen flaunting her gold hoop earrings. She has kept her hair open and has put on minimal makeup. Bebo made her eye pop out by wearing kohl. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “I spy with my big eye…" Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor was recently in Jaisalmer with her family members to celebrate her mother-in-law Sharmila Togare’s birthday. The actress shared glimpses of the celebration online on Instagram, thereby sending a warm birthday greeting to Tagore. While Kareena wore a black full sleeves top matched with beige pants, knee-high boots, and a floral stole wrapped around her neck, Sharmila Tagore opted for a similar black Anarkali kurta that she paired with a red floral scarf.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead. She will be soon seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. The actress also joined hands with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for his next.

Read all the Latest Movies News here