Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops ROFL Comment on Anil Kapoor's Old Pic of Sunita, Neetu Kapoor, Krishna Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on Sunday evening, took a trip down memory lane. He took to his official social media handle to share a throwback photo of his wife Sunita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the monochromatic photo, the three women can be seen serving themselves food. The vintage photo struck a chord with everyone, especially the Kapoor family members who took the comment section to remember the old days.

The actor captioned the photo, “Mrs Krisna Raj Kapoor, Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor and my wife Sunita 😊 #throwbackmemories."

Neetu Kapoor wrote, “This is so nostalgic ❤️😍," while Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor commented, “Mom face is just 🔥." However, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment that drew everyone’s attention. She wrote, “Why are the kapoors always near the food …then and now ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️bestttt."

Take a look at the post:

Neetu Kapoor shared a good bond with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor, the late wife of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Krishna passed away on October 1, 2018, following a cardiac arrest. She was 87. Neetu, who was in the US at that time for the late Rishi Kapoor’s cancer treatment, could not attend the cremation ceremony but had penned an emotional note for her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, ace Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be seen in the Netflix film Thar, where he will be sharing the screen with his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The father-son duo will be sharing the screen for the second time following the dark-comedy film AK vs AK.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled next.

