Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Her Favourite Coffee in London After 2 Years, Jaideep Ahlawat Says ‘Enjoy’; See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy with the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X. The actress is sharing screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma and wrapped up the shoot just some days back. Looks like the actress has now taken off to London for a well- deserved break and is finally getting to enjoy her favourite coffee after 2 years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to post a picture enjoying her favourite coffee from London. Pairing a white tee and denim with a sleeveless jacket, the actress seems to be lost in the taste of the coffee. She captioned the picture as, “Waited two years for you baby ❤️ Pret ❤️ #Sipping my coffee ❤️ Coffee Lover ❤️” See the post here:

Her friends and colleagues from the industry as well as her fans too to the comments section. Her co-star from Devotion of Suspect X, Jaideep Ahlawat commented, “Yeeee Yeeee … Vacation time … after so much hard work. Enjoy.” Rhea Kapoor wrote, “She has arrived” Tanya Ghavri dropped heart emojis, as did several of her fans who seem to absolutely love this picture of their favourite star.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been dropping several pictures from the sets of the project. She had also posted a few BTS pictures where Saif Ali Khan and Taimur made their appearances. In one of the pictures, Taimur was seen posing with Sujoy and a poster of Bruce Lee’s The Game of Death. In another, Saif and Taimur joined Kareena to discuss what seemed to be a scene setup. In other pictures, Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay were seen posing with the cast and crew of the film.

Talking about her debut, Kareena told Hindustan Times, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew.” Kareena welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The project is yet to go on floors.” The actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, and the film will release on 11th August.

