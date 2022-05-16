Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Khowsey in Kalimpong, Shares A Glimpse of Her Best Meal Ever

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is indulging in varieties of delicacies these days as she shoots for her next project The Devotion Of Suspect X. The 41-year-old actress shared her pictures from her Sunday dinner on Instagram. A picture shared by Kareena showed how the actress enjoyed a bowl of Burmese cuisine. Another picture shared by the actress featured Kareena along with her team enjoying their Sunday dinner.

Kareena was dressed in a casual comfy look. The actress wore black t-shirt with a white sleeveless puffer jacket and matching white wide-leg pants. Sharing the picture on Instagram Story, Kareena added: “With the gang eating Khowsey.” Khowsey is a Burmese noodle dish which comprises a soup meal made of egg noodles and curried chicken with coconut milk.

Kareena’s recent Instagram posts have given her followers a glimpse of Kalimpong, West Bengal, where she is currently shooting for her Netflix project. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the project is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel of the same name. The project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Kareena, the actress offered a glimpse into her usual work day these days. As she was getting ready for the shoot with her hair and make-up team, Kareena was seen amusing her youngest son Jeh. While Jeh sat on a chair looking at his mother, Kareena tried to indulge her son with a goofy expression. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Kareena had mentioned in the caption, “Double whammy! Getting ready with the best man for company. Day 4, Kalimpong. Devotion Of Suspect X.”

In another picture shared by Kareena, the actress was seen teaching her co-actor Jaideep how to ace her iconic pout pose. While Jaideep could hardly match up to Kareena’s panache, the picture certainly gave us a glimpse into the dynamics of their professional relationship.

The Netflix project is expected to stream from next year.

