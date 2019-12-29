Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Snowy Days with Saif, Son Taimur and Karisma in Switzerland

Karisma shared a picture of the trio having fun in the snow in Switzerland with Kareena, Saif and little Taimur.

News18.com

December 29, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Snowy Days with Saif, Son Taimur and Karisma in Switzerland
Karisma shared a picture of the trio having fun in the snow in Switzerland with Kareena, Saif and little Taimur.

Bollywood, at present, is high on Holiday as celebrities are making a bee-line to their favourite destination to ring in the New Year. Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, is enjoying ‘snowy days’ in Switzerland.

The trio was also joined by Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, who took to her Instagram account to share pictures from their vacation. Sharing a series of pictures, Karisma wrote, “It’s all Good News !” In the first photograph, the stylish sisters can be seen posing with little Taimur, who is all decked up in his skiing outfit. Kareena wore a floral jacket with a white beanie and Karisma flaunted an all-blue look.

In another picture, Saif and Kareena are all smiles, posing for the gram. The last picture featured all four of them with ski instructors.

Karisma later took to the Instagram story to share a couple of snaps.

It’s all Good News ! ❄️⛄️ . #familytime #familyfun

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in Zee5 and ALT Balaji series Mentalhood. On the other hand, Kareena’s film “Good Newwz” has hit the screens on December 27. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. While Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

