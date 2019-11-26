Take the pledge to vote

Kareena Kapoor Khan Finds The 'Obsession' With Son Taimur 'Annoying'

Kareena Kapoor Khan says that her son Taimur has become conscious of being clicked even at home due to being continuously papped and chased by photographers.

News18.com

November 26, 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan Finds The 'Obsession' With Son Taimur 'Annoying'
Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Cape Town.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to come up with the second season of her radio show What Women Want. In one of the interviews, the actress talked about her annoyance around her son Taimur being clicked at every public outing.

The continuous attention from the paparazzi has the toddler to the extent that he has learnt it say 'No pictures please', even if its the family whose taking snaps of him. Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, "He's constantly being watched and he realizes he's being clicked now. This culture has been there for a while now and nobody is asking anyone not to do their job. But we are just asking for a little space because they are children and we want them to grow up in an environment which is safe and secure, where they can be the way they want to be."

Dad Saif Ali Khan has often been seen trying to stop the photographers from clicking Taimur and give the kid some distance. Recently, a video of the actor confronting the paparazzi had gone viral.

Kareena said that Saif tries to keep his calm and requests them to give him his space and that's the only thing he can do, being a public figure. "I don't want him to grow up in a way where I'm covering my child's face. I think that would scar him even more. He would be 'Why are you doing this?' That's not normal," she further adds.

Last year, a Taimur look-alike doll had been started selling online for a site for baby products. Kareena finds this obsession annoying and said that the toy looked more like Chucky the Doll and nothing like Taimur. “What’s this obsession and what’s the reason behind it? It’s annoying,” the actress said.

Kareena will next be seen in the comedy movie Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is slated  to release on December 27, 2019.

