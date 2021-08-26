Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post 'Gym Class' Glow With Stunning Selfies

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is not one to take her fitness lightly. Even though gyms are closed due to the pandemic, Kareena makes sure she gets her work-out done online with the help of her trainer. Recently, Kareena also shared a video of herself working out with her best friend, actress Amrita Arora. On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a Reel to show how much she glowed after her work-out.

In the Instagram Reel, Kareena can be seen editing a couple of selfies together. In the stunning picture, the actress looks radiant as she flaunts her no-makeup look. She captioned it, “Gym class and selfies go hand in hand."

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to the comment section and wrote, “Stunning," with heart emojis. On the other hand, Amrita Arora commented, “We know stunner you (sic)," with heart-eye emojis.

Kareena, who recently vacationed in Maldives to ring in Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, shared a precious picture of son Jehangir after he turned 6 months old. She wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life."

She also shared a picture of her elder son Taimur from his first road trip with his friends. She wrote, “Road trip ready."

She had also posted a special family picture with Saif and her kids to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

On the work front, Kareena is currently promoting her newly-released book, ‘Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here