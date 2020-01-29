Kareena Kapoor Khan Gears Up to Celebrate 20 years in Bollywood

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has always mesmerised fans with her spotless beauty, unique sense of style and brilliant acting skills. From playing the character of Pooja aka Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Geet in Jab We Met, Kareena has never failed to hog the limelight.

The Ki and Ka actress will soon be completing 20 years in the entertainment industry. The 39-year-old recently shot an interview with BBC on account of reaching the milestone. Her manager Naina Sawhney took to Instagram to post the pictures from the episode.

She wrote, "In conversation with BBC Recognizing 20 Years of Kareena #20yearsofBebo."

In the pictures, Kareena is sitting on a couch opposite the BBC interviewer. She looks gorgeous as usual in a white shirt, camouflage loose pants and green pumps. She elevated her look with a sleek ponytail, kohl-lined eyes and a nude peachy lip-color.

Kareena made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Refugee. The movie also marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan, who played the lead opposite Kareena. The film bagged several awards while Kareena got her first IIFA award for Star Debut Of The Year - Female.

Talking about completing two decades in Bollywood, Kareena had said in October, "It has been an amazing 20 years. It has been a fabulous journey working with some amazing people. I was born to act because I feel that's where my passion is and I will hopefully act till the end of my life."

The Veere Di Wedding actress was last seen in Raj Mehta's comedy drama Good Newwz. The cast also included Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

She has two more films in her kitty. Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan is to be released on March 20. On the other hand, Kareena will also be playing an important role in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

