Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets a Kiss From Hubby Saif As They Pose Along The Sea Side; Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in England with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress has also been sharing several pictures from her vacation on social media. On Sunday too, Kareena took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of love-filled pictures with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

In the first picture, Kareen can be seen taking a selfie as Saif looks a little away from the lens. The two can be seen posing along the seaside. Both the actors can be seen dressed in their winter attires. In another picture, Saif can be seen planting a kiss on Kareena’s cheeks as the actress clicks a selfie. Needless to say, it is one of the cutest pictures on social media which is surely setting couple goals. “Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel…#Is that summer in England?” Kareena wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to shower love on the couple via the comment section. “But pics are so good,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Ageing like wine🍷 so pretty💕”

Earlier, Kareena also shared a picture of Saif in which the actor was seen carrying shopping bags on his shoulders on the streets of London.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. The film will hit theatres on August 11 and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Bebo will soon be making her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s book. The murder mystery film will stream on Netflix and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the prominent role. The shooting of the show was recently wrapped up. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha. The film will be released in September this year.

