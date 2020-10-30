Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets a Relaxing Head Massage by Mother Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is set to embrace motherhood for the second time and is enjoying every moment into the journey. The actress, who has entered her sixth month, is spending her maternity phase by relaxing thoroughly. The soon-to-be mother, on Friday, shared a picture wherein she can be seen getting a 'champi' from her mother Babita.

In the adorable picture shared by Kareena, the former actress is seen massaging her daughter’s forehead as the mommy-to-be is peacefully chilling on a couch. Kareena, dressed in a light green printed outfit, looks happy as tells the big smile on her face. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Maa ke haath ka... maalish (sic.)”

Kareena’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani left a heart emoji under the post. Kareena’s friends, Tanya Ghavri, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora, among others, reacted in the comments section by sending lots of love.

Kareena, who recently wrapped the shooting schedule of her forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, shared a heartfelt note on social media. In her post where she shared her experience of working during pregnancy amid the pandemic, she posted a behind-the-scenes click with her co-star Aamir Khan. The two are all-smiles in the picture that seems to be taken somewhere around a lush green farm.

Her farewell message reads, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey...Till we cross paths again... (sic.)”

The Indian adaptation of American drama Forrest Gump is directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir, Kareena and Mona Singh will share screen space after 3 Idiots. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.