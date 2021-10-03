Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan Clicked Outside Their House on Sunday

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan was clicked outside her home on Sunday. Kareena sported a blue shirt with tie-dye pants, while Saif wore a red T-shirt and pants. Jehagir, wearing a white T-shirt and bib, was carried to the door by his nanny.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Attends Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Birthday With Baby Jehangir Ali Khan

Recently, Kareena found herself on the receiving end of trolling and criticism for showing ‘attitude’ to a security guard. A video shared by her fan page shows the actress mot responding to the security guard who was saluting her. Netizens took to the comment section to express that Bebo is ‘ghamandi’ for showing attitude. One user wrote, “Why don’t you greet your emplyee who is pucking up his hand for you," while another said, “See her attitude no even have time to respond to that man….. this show how much poor is ur heart Kareena…👎"

On the work front, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Kareena and Aamir had earlier worked together in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.