Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Angry as Paparazzi Clicks Her Pictures

One of the busiest actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor was spotted at her friend Amrita Arora's house on Wednesday, March 31. Kareena was seen wearing a white T-shirt and workout pants. While the actress is loved by the paparazzi, she was seen getting upset by them.

A small clipping has been shared by Tadka Bollywood on its Instagram account where the Jab We Met actress was seen stepping out of her best friend's house.

In the video, Bebo noticed photographers clicking her pictures from inside the building and then asked them not to click the pictures by showing her hands. Kareena was accompanied by her staff including her manager Poonam Damania while she was walking.

Tadka Bollywood had also shared a collage of the actress and had captioned it with white and black hearts.

Kareena is known for her fashion statements, whether it be her airport looks or normal gym sessions, she looks stunning in all her avatars. But from the incident, it can be said that she does not like getting clicked all the time.

A day earlier, the actress had asked the paparazzi to maintain social distancing while they gathered to click her pictures. A video was shared on Instagram wherein Kareena was asked to remove her mask. To which the actress agreed but only after the camera persons maintained some distance from her.

The mother of two was looking gorgeous in the video in a pink and white dress. The video was shared with a caption saying thank you for the kindness.

Kareena has recently started working after coming back from her maternity leave as she gave birth to her second son on February 21. She and her husband Saif Ali Khan also have a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking about the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is based on the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The release of the film got delayed due to COVID-19 and is likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year. The actress was also seen hosting season 2 of her talk show What Women Want.