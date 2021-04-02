Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Nursery Designed with Saif Ali Khan's Royal Background in Mind

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her second son with Saif Ali Khan in February, has gotten a nursery designed specially for the newborn. She assigned the task to supermodel-turned-interior designer Tapur Chatterjee. The granddaughter of filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee had just given birth herself, but decided to take up the job.

“When she called, I had just delivered, and I didn’t know about her date as well. But when she mentioned it to me, I agreed to take it up… I have done quite a few of them in the past just for the sheer love of it. Bebo and I have a fair amount of common friends, through which we know of each other," Tapur told Pinkvilla.

“Just like Taimur, her second baby also has a nursery of his own. It’s a lovely room with wooden flooring and louvered off white wardrobe to match the aesthetics. I have even kept Saif’s royal background in mind, and have opted for a beautiful pastel grey European wallpaper for the room. The wallpaper has Panthers and Cheetahs on it," she added.

The former supermodel shared that Kareena’s entire house is stunning and has a beautiful blend of Indian and British old-world charm.

Kareena and Saif announced their second pregnancy on August 12, 2020 with a statement from their spokesperson that said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." The baby was born on February 21, 2021.