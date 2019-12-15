Take the pledge to vote

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Ready at Bengaluru Airport for Cousin's Roka

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain is the grandson of late Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra earlier this year in July.

IANS

December 15, 2019
Due to busy work schedule, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had to get ready for her cousin Armaan Jain's roka ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) at the Bengaluru airport.

A video of her getting her make-up done at the airport has gone viral.

She is seen dressed in a red ethnic suit. "My new make-up room, the Bengaluru airport," Kareena said in the video while getting her hair and make-up done by her team.

Kareena was in Bengaluru for a fashion store launch.

Armaan's roka ceremony was held on Saturday night in Mumbai. The function was attended by celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria.

Kareena was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, who complemented her in a white kurta pyjama.

Armaan is the grandson of late Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra earlier this year in July.

