Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Baby Jehangir: Your Cheeks and Cuddles Complete Me

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s kids Taimur Ali Khana and Jehangir Ali Khan already have a separate fan base of their own. This is why every time the actress shares a glimpse of any one of the two, her social media handle is flooded with love and adorable comments from her fans. Recently, she shared a throwback photo featuring her newborn and baby Jeh looks nothing less than cuddle worthy. The photo features him lying on what seems like his crib, and only half of his face is visible. Kareena captioned the post as, “My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me ❤️❤️#Throwback 😘👶🏻"

Apart from her fans, her friends and industry colleagues, too, dropped hearts for the little one in the comment section. Take a look at what Manish Malhotra, Bebo’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan and Amrita Arora wrote.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have often found themselves in the centre of controversies, especially due to the names of their kids. The name of their child, Jehangir Ali Khan had become the subject of another controversy, much like it happened after their older son Taimur Ali Khan’s birth.

Reacting to the negativity, Bebo had said, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating."

“That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February 2021. On the work front, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Aamir Khan. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

