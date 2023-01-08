Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Sunday Fam Jam, 'Lolo Ke Ghar Ka Feast'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing Sunday right and if you want to know what we are talking about, take a look at her recent social media post. The actress, who is also an avid social media user, keeps updating her fans and her followers with her photos and posts. On Sunday afternoon, Bebo took to her Instagram story section to give a glimpse of how she is spending her weekend. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan had a sweet ‘fam jam’ with Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Kareena shared the group photo on Instagram and added another photo of food items and wrote, “Lolo Ke Ghar Ka Feast." For the uninitiated, Karisma is known as Lolo.

Take a look at her posts:

Kareena was in London with Saif and their kids Taimur and Jeh where they rang in Christmas and New Year. To wish her fans a happy 2023, the actress shared a family portrait and wrote, “Peace,good health and prosperity to all💚" The picture saw Saif and Kareena pose gracefully for the camera while the Khan brothers Taimur and Jeh were seen looking sideways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She has a number of intriguing projects in the works, and she will soon star with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. Additionally, Kareena will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The actress will also appear in a project with Hansal Mehta.

Read all the Latest Movies News here