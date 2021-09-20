Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Son Jehangir's 'Forever Mood' in Cutest Photo from Maldives

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in the island nation of the Maldives with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. It is being speculated that Bebo will be celebrating her 41st birthday on September 21 in the picturesque location. The actress has been constantly giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her trip on her Instagram stories. Recently, she shared her different ‘moods’ and gave a glimpse of Jehangir.

In her first Instagram Story, the actress shared a monochromatic selfie where she can be seen giving a side glance. She captioned it as ‘Mood 1’. The second picture saw the actress in a very casual form, and she captioned it as ‘Mood 2’.

The third picture was the most adorable one as it featured her little one. Jeh seemed to be exasperated as he threw his arms in the air possibly trying to reach out for something.

Take a look at the photos:

Her earlier Instagram story featured Saif, Taimur and their island adventure.

The family had visited the Maldives last month as well, as they rang in Saif’s 51st birthday on August 16. Kareena had shared a family portrait from the Maldives last month as she wished Saif a happy birthday. The actress was seen in a printed kaftan as she leaned on her husband who was wearing his staple white kurta and pajama. Captioning the picture, Kareena has written, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She also published her book recently, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

