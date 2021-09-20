Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's Island Adventure

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in the island nation of the Maldives with her family- Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. A couple of days back, they were snapped by the paparazzi making their way to their flight, along with the kid’s nannies. The actress has been constantly giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her trip on her Instagram stories. Her recent post gave a glimpse of the adventure they undertook.

The picture features Saif and Taimur as they sail on a boat. Saif can be seen wearing a black shirt and shorts and can be seen holding Taimur. Kareena captioned the post as, “Once upon a time on an Island."

She previously posted a picture from her breakfast table wearing oversized sunglasses. Kareena captioned her selfie, “Where is my baby?” as she waited for her son Jeh, whose table-chair set was lying empty.

It is being speculated that Kareena will be celebrating her 41st birthday in the picturesque location of Maldives. Kareena will be turning a year older on Tuesday, September 21. The family had visited the Maldives last month as well, as they rang in Saif’s 51st birthday on August 16.

Kareena had shared a family portrait from the Maldives last month as she wished Saif a happy birthday. The actress was seen in a printed kaftan as she leaned on her husband who was wearing his staple white kurta and pajama. Captioning the picture, Kareena has written, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

She also shared an adorable picture holding Jehangir.

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

