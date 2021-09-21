Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Glimpse of Her 41st Birthday Night on Instagram And It's Too Dreamy

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a beach holiday at an undisclosed location with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress, who turned 41 today, shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations at the gorgeous location. The actress treated fans to a scenic view of the moonlit night by the beach. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Uff kya raat aayi hai."

On Monday, she updated her Instagram feed with a monochrome picture of herself, captioning it: “Mood 1." She followed it up with another gorgeous photo of herself, which she shared on her Instagram story with this caption: “Mood 2."

Kareena also shared a new picture of Jehangir, reaching out for toys as he sat up in a stroller. “Forever mood,” she captioned it, along with a bunch of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Last week, Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jehangir were seen leaving Mumbai. While she has been sharing the photos from her family vacation on Instagram, she has not disclosed the location in any of her posts.

A few days back, Kareena shared pictures with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in their new home. Taking to Instagram, Kareena also shared photos of Taimur’s ‘clay Ganpati’. However, Saif and Kareena’s younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan didn’t feature in the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier this year. However, they have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

Kareena recently reacted to the “negativity" and “trolling" her family has been facing since revealing the name of their second son. Speaking to India Today, Kareena said, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating."

