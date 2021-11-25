Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Major Fitness Goals as She Prepares to Eat a Pumpkin Pie for Dinner

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving us major fitness motivations. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her working out, and later a picture of her in a yoga pose. In the video, she can be seen doing the Surya Namaskar at her house. She is wearing a pink crop top paired with black pants and her hair is tied in a neat bun. She completed 108 Surya Namaskars. Sharing the video, she wrote, “108 surya namaskars done ✅Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight ‍♀️"

In a separate Instagram post, she shared a photo of her perfecting a yoga pose. She wrote, “Never felt better ‍♀️"

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. After several delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Aamir and Kareena’s film finally locked Baisakhi, April 14th, 2022 for its release date. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, was supposed to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Apart from this, the actress has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also released a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible in which she opened up on her first and second pregnancy. Bebo got married to Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. The couple has two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

