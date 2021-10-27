CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kareena Kapoor Khan Glows in Post-run Selfie From Her Desert Vacation

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to share a selfie from her 'desert run.' She is currently on a vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has an active social media presence and often makes her fans happy with updates about her personal and professional lives. Kareena was recently spotted at a private jet terminal with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir, where jetted off for a family vacation to an undisclosed location. While their destination has not yet been revealed, she gave a hint to her fans on Wednesday. The actress took to Instagram stories to share a picture of herself post her ‘Desert Run.’

In the picture shared by Kareena, the actress can be seen posing in front of a palace like structure. She could be seen glowing post her run. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a white sports bra. She wrote ‘Desert Run’ on the picture, with a camel emoji. Her hints indicate that the family is currently vacationing in Rajasthan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post-run selfie on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bollywoodpap shared a video of Kareena, Saif and Taimur getting out of their cars and entering the terminal. Kareena was seen wearing a yellow Gucci T-shirt, while Saif wore a blue shirt and white pants. Taimur also opted for a blue T-shirt.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

October 27, 2021