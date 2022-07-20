Kareena Kapoor Khan Has a Hilarious Response to Her Pregnancy Rumours: 'Saif Says He...'

Anyone following Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media knows that the actress is having a gala time with her family in England. Her Instagram is filled with posts from her vacation and she constantly keeps her fans and followers updated with her stories. Her friends, too, do not shy away from posting gorgeous photos with Bebo. However, some of the photos lead to the rumor that the actress is pregnant again, for the third time. An old photo of Kareena had resurfaced which made some netizens think that she is going to be a mother again.

But Kareena addressed the rumors and nipped them in the bud by sharing a hilarious post on Instagram. Taking to the story section, Bebo wrote, “It’s the pasta and wine guys…Calm down…I am NOT Pregnant…ufffff…Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the popultaion of our country…”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir have been on a family holiday for weeks. Kareena keeps her fans posted about all the fun activities the family is enjoying together while in London and regularly shares glimpses into her life with them.

On her trip, she also met her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi and her sister Karisma Kapoor Khan. Saif, on the other hand, had a reunion with his kids from his previous marriage- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. After multiple delays owing to the pandemic, the film will finally release on 11 August and is an official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.