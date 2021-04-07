Kareena Kapoor Khan Has an Important Message For Fans in Her Rs 26K Mask

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the country and especially in Maharashtra, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a selfie wearing a mask and has urged her fans to wear the same to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Bebo actress shared her selfie in which she can be spotted wearing a white top with the word ‘Propaganda’ written on it and a black mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

According to Hindustan Times, the actress was wearing the Louis Vuitton mask that has a white ‘LV’ symbol embroidered on it. The mask is reusable and has its own silk pouch. The mask appears to be very simple and decent but comes with a whopping price tag attached to it that is USD 355 or Rs 25,994. Apart from Kareena, the mask has been spotted on the faces of several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child on February 21and the actress is back to work. Bebo is often spotted by paparazzi while going to the gym,shoots, and meeting her friends.

With a fan following of 6.3 million on Instagram, Bebo keeps on sharing her selfies on the social networking site to keep her fans updated. On Tuesday, April 6, the actress shared two selfies and captioned them by saying that she needs a tan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNUOdaEJ1jn/?igshid=ih0gfxlo2psb

The actress was last seen in a supporting role in the comedy-drama Angrezi Medium which released in 2020 alongside Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of American comedy-drama Forrest Gump (1994). She will be teaming up with Aamir Khan for the third time in this film.

Other than this Kareena will be portraying the role of Mughal princess Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht. She will be accompanied by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in the film.

