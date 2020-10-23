Kareena Kapoor Khan has the Most Realistic Birthday Wish for Her BFF Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora turns a year older on October 23. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for her since morning from her friends and fans. One of her closest friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has shared an adorable post for the birthday girl.

The diva took to Instagram for sharing a loved-filled selfie in which the birthday girl can be seen kissing Kareena. Their love and affection for each other are not hidden as they keep sharing photos of their girl gang quite often.

In her birthday message, Bebo has wished Malaika, with “Gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course... lots of yoga asanas.” She also mentioned about their fun 'girlie' nights together and how the two love to twin in their t-shirts.

Some users have also extended the birthday greetings to Malaika. One user wrote, “Happy birthday Malla. Gbu. I am big fan from Kerala,” while another one said, “How pretty is this photo and how beautiful is your bond. Lovely snap, bebo and Malla. Happy to you Malla. Love to you. Sending good vibes to Tim and Arhaan.”

Kareena has also shared a post on her Instagram stories to wish her best friend. She has shared a photo of the birthday girl with Saif Ali Khan. In the image, Malaika can be seen posing with Saif. From the looks, one can assume that the picture has been clicked at a party. She has put maroon heart and red balloon emojis on her post that she has captioned as, “Happy Birthday BFF.”