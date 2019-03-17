English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Hits Back at Trolls For Stating That Taimur is Dying of Hunger
After her son Taimur Ali Khan was trolled on social media, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a befitting reply to get back at the trollers.
Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Cape Town. Image: Instagram
After her son Taimur Ali Khan was trolled on social media, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a befitting reply to get back at the trollers.
Social media users had trolled Taimur stating that he is dying of hunger and Kareena is not a good mother.
The "Veere Di Wedding" actress was present on Arbaaz Khan's chat show "Pinch". The actor showed an online comment to Kareena which read: "Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger)".
Kareena said: "But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (He is not starving. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat)."
The actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, also expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India.
She wondered how people could be so interested in her two-year-old son Taimur's life.
"Looking at the media, looking at those lights..wondering what media is doing. Sometimes they cross the line..especially when comes to Taimur. What he is eating? where he is going ?...media is constantly following him. Once in a while, it is fine, but every day?
"He is just a two-year-old kid. One should allow that person to live his life," she added.
