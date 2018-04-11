Kareena Kapoor Khan Hopes Taimur Chooses This Profession When He Grows Up

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to turn heads and so does her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The little Taimur is as much the paparazzi's favourite as he is that of the social media. The little boy manages to grab eyeballs whenever he steps out- either with parents Kareena and Saif, or with his nanny.At a recent event, Kareena was asked about the career she would like her son to pursue. While the actor reportedly maintained that she wouldn't want to choose a path for him, she wished he'd be a cricketer. “I wouldn’t want to choose, I hope he chooses,” and then added, “Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer."Interestingly, Taimur's grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, nicknamed Tiger Pataudi, was made the captain of the Indian cricket team at the tender age of 21 and was regarded as one of India's best cricketer.Meanwhile, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, in key roles.