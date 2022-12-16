Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts a Star Wars Themed Pre-Birthday Bash for Her 'Jedi' Taimur, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first born Taimur Ali Khan is about to celebrate his 6th birthday. And his parents made sure to give him the best pre-birthday bash. Taimur is going to turn 6 on the 20th of December. Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Taimur in 2016. For his party, the theme was ‘Star Wars’ and the attendees were seen dressed accordingly. Kareena took to Instagram to share a couple of glimpses from the cool party.

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram handle, where Taimur can be seen sliding down a bouncy slide and seeming rather shocked. Sharing it, she wrote, “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit ❤️My Jedi Tim❤️"

Take a look:

The event organisers also took to their social media handle to share some glimpses of the party.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also have another son Jehangir, who they welcomed in 2021.

The celebrity couple recently attended Sports Day at Taimur’s school and the proud mom shared snaps from the event on social media. Not just Saif and Kareena but Karan Johar and Mira Rajput were present at the event as well. Kareena took to her Instagram story section to share a photo of Saif standing with other dads and revealed that he is a part of the father’s day race. She also shared a photo of Taimur and Karan Johar’s son Yash standing in the race line with other kids.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Hansal Mehta’s next in London. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Besides these, she will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here