Kareena Kapoor Khan: I'm Eager to Watch the Kangana Ranaut Biopic

I'm a big admirer of Kangana Ranaut, said Kareena Kapoor Khan as she revealed she was eagerly waiting for the Manikarnika actress' biopic.

Updated:February 23, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan: I'm Eager to Watch the Kangana Ranaut Biopic
I'm a big admirer of Kangana Ranaut, said Kareena Kapoor Khan as she revealed she was eagerly waiting for the Manikarnika actress' biopic.
I'm a big admirer of Kangana Ranaut, said Kareena Kapoor Khan as she revealed she was eagerly waiting for the Manikarnika actress' biopic.

After making an impressive directorial debut with her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut recently revealed details about her sophomore project as filmmaker. The actress will next be helming her own biopic, which will also be written by Manikarnika writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.

Khan, who is yet to watch the war epic, was all praise for her contemporary in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar.

“I have heard that a Kangana Ranaut biopic is in the works. I am eager to see that film. I think she is a great actress. I love her. I am a big admirer. She is a brilliant artist and an intelligent woman,” Khan said.

Talking about Ranaut's Manikarnika, Khan said, “I will watch it soon. Saif (Ali Khan) has already congratulated her on the movie’s success."

Meanwhile, confirming the news about her biopic, Kangana recently told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, it is true, my own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments. I'm emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am."

