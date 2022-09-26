Kareena Kapoor Khan Interacts With Paparazzi With Cutting Chai in Hand, Watch Video

Whenever Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out of her house, she manages to make it her personal red-carpet moment. And this time it was no different either. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was recently spotted as she stepped out in the city looking absolutely stunning. In the video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Kareena Kapoor can be seen walking towards her car and soon stopping near it to pose for the camera while holding a cup of tea and interacting with the paparazzi.

The actress looked stunning as she opted for a black and white plaid shirt and paired it with a pair of ripped denim. She completed her look with sunglasses, a belt and white stilettoes. She accessorized the look with a watch and a diamond ring and also opted for a simple bun hairdo and minimal makeup.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was shared online, netizens went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actress’ fashionable outfit, while some couldn’t stop gushing over how stunning she looked. One of the users wrote, “amazing”, while another user wrote, “absolutely gorgeous”.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/rE7e0-rE7-E” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

This is not the first time the actress has been papped while stepping out in the city. Be it at the airport or entering a restaurant, the paparazzi never miss a chance to photograph the actress. Kareena, on the other, also goes on to share several pictures and videos on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life.

The actress recently shared a candid picture with her best friends, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat, which is truly unmissable. Kareena also penned a sweet note revealing details about her friendship and more. She wrote, “As we all know laughter is the best medicine… Nothing like a warm giggle with your BFFs. #Keep laughing #BFFS Forever”. Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the professional front, Kareena is set to make her OTT debut in the upcoming film The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is reportedly based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here