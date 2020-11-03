Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Doting Sister in This Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant for the second time with hubby Saif Ali Khan. The couple is expecting their second baby after Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016. A throwback picture of the mommy-to-be has been shared by her cousin Armaan Jain in which she shows her affectionate side as an elder sister.

Armaan's throwback pic is from Kareena's adulthood. She is seen wearing a black top and smiles ear-to-ear as she poses alongside family members. The internet is gushing over this candid moment featuring the Bollywood actress with her cousin brothers Armaan and Aadar Jain. Take a look.

On the work front, Kareena will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan who is playing the title role in the Hollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump. Kareena plays Aamir's love interest in the feature directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also impressive fans during her maternity period as she never shies away from a fashionable outing. Here are a few pics of Kareena flaunting her baby bump.

Kareena is in her sixth month of pregnancy. Saif and Kareena had shared the news of their family getting bigger during the coronavirus lockdown.