Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Graceful Vision in Natarajasana Yoga Pose

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a major yoga fan. Her fitness rituals also include grueling workout sessions in the gym. Recently, a picture of Kareena doing Natarajasana surfaced online. It is routine for the star to start her day with a yoga session in her terrace garden space. On Monday, Anshuka Yoga, a yoga studio, posted a photo of Kareena doing yoga at her home. The actress, who has been practicing yoga for many years, can be seen comfortably acing the Natarajasana, also known as Lord of the Dance Pose. For her workout sessions, Kareena usually opts for comfy separates, only this time she chose a bright pink hue.

The Natarajasana pose has many benefits, including increased flexibility in the body. The posture can help in strengthening the chest, leg and hip region. This pose calms your mind, and improves posture and digestion.

Kareena may have delivered baby Jeh only a few months ago, but she has never been one to take it slow. Since the birth of her second son, she began working out and posted glimpses from her fitness diaries on social media. The actress has earned praise for her Suryanamaskars, which she was often seen doing, last year. The diva marked International Yoga Day 2021 by stretching like a cat. She spoke about her journey from 2006 to postpartum.

Kareena mentioned that after the delivery of both her children, she felt exhausted and in too much pain to get back to yoga. She added, “I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it.” As she worked on her stretches, Kareena mentioned, “My yoga time is my me time and of course, consistency is key.” Encouraging her fans and admirers, she wrote, “So, keep at it people.”

During her outdoor yoga session, Kareena opted for a clean skin and a tight updo to empower freedom of movement.

