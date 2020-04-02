Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight To Behold In Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking flawless and beautiful in the latest photoshoot of a popular magazine.
In the April issue of Vogue, Bebo will be seen in her natural elements. A few pics from the shoot were shared on social media.
“We shot our April 2020 cover about a month ago. A lot can change in a few weeks. While you stay in and safe with your loved ones, allow our April 2020 cover star, @KareenaKapoorKhan to transport you to fantastical times(sic),” read the post by Vogue India.
In the images, we see the Tashan star channel her inner diva as she wows fans with one stunning look after another.
Be it in a delicate ethnic ensemble or in a signature kohled-up eye look, Bebo sure has the flair to pull each alluring avatar effortlessly.
Check out her jaw-dropping photographs below:
View this post on Instagram
We shot our April 2020 cover about a month ago. A lot can change in a few weeks. While you stay in and safe with your loved ones, allow our April 2020 cover star, @KareenaKapoorKhan to transport you to fantastical times. If the world started working from home, I would... “be the next YouTube or TikTok sensation!” she reimagines life and love in 20 questions. Catch the superstar unguarded as ever in our new issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
View this post on Instagram
Looking beyond. Play 20 questions with @KareenaKapoorKhan in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
View this post on Instagram
Catch @KareenaKapoorKhan as she plays a rapid game of “what if” with us in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
View this post on Instagram
If she could, @KareenaKapoorKhan would start living more sustainably by creating community gardens for people to grow their own vegetables across the city. Learn more about the star as we play 20 questions with her in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
View this post on Instagram
If I wasn’t born in a film family, I would... “still be an actor.” @KareenaKapoorKhan lets her guard down for a game of 20 questions with Vogue in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
View this post on Instagram
If I could turn back time, I’d... “do nothing that I haven’t done.” After 20 years in films, here’s how @KareenaKapoorKhan re-imagines life, work and the world through 20 questions in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
Few days back, the Heroine actress posted a stunning behind-the-scene photo of herself from the photo shoot that took place last month. The snap where Kareena is looking at herself in the mirror, was captioned, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within... Stay strong. We can and we will.”
For the fight against coronavirus, Kareena has announced her contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) along with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.
The Bollywood couple has also extended their support by donating to the PM CARES FUND and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).