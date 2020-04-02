Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight To Behold In Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking flawless and beautiful in the latest photoshoot of a popular magazine.



In the April issue of Vogue, Bebo will be seen in her natural elements. A few pics from the shoot were shared on social media.

“We shot our April 2020 cover about a month ago. A lot can change in a few weeks. While you stay in and safe with your loved ones, allow our April 2020 cover star, @KareenaKapoorKhan to transport you to fantastical times(sic),” read the post by Vogue India.

In the images, we see the Tashan star channel her inner diva as she wows fans with one stunning look after another.



Be it in a delicate ethnic ensemble or in a signature kohled-up eye look, Bebo sure has the flair to pull each alluring avatar effortlessly.

Check out her jaw-dropping photographs below:

Few days back, the Heroine actress posted a stunning behind-the-scene photo of herself from the photo shoot that took place last month. The snap where Kareena is looking at herself in the mirror, was captioned, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within... Stay strong. We can and we will.”

For the fight against coronavirus, Kareena has announced her contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) along with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Bollywood couple has also extended their support by donating to the PM CARES FUND and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).