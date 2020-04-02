MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight To Behold In Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight To Behold In Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

Be it in a delicate ethnic ensemble or in a signature kohled-up eye look, Kareena Kapoor sure has the flair to pull each alluring avatar effortlessly.

Share this:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking flawless and beautiful in the latest photoshoot of a popular magazine.

In the April issue of Vogue, Bebo will be seen in her natural elements. A few pics from the shoot were shared on social media.

“We shot our April 2020 cover about a month ago. A lot can change in a few weeks. While you stay in and safe with your loved ones, allow our April 2020 cover star, @KareenaKapoorKhan to transport you to fantastical times(sic),” read the post by Vogue India.

In the images, we see the Tashan star channel her inner diva as she wows fans with one stunning look after another.

Be it in a delicate ethnic ensemble or in a signature kohled-up eye look, Bebo sure has the flair to pull each alluring avatar effortlessly.

Check out her jaw-dropping photographs below:

Few days back, the Heroine actress posted a stunning behind-the-scene photo of herself from the photo shoot that took place last month. The snap where Kareena is looking at herself in the mirror, was captioned, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within... Stay strong. We can and we will.”

For the fight against coronavirus, Kareena has announced her contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) along with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏻

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The Bollywood couple has also extended their support by donating to the PM CARES FUND and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,190

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,695

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,191

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,314

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres