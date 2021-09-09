Kareena Kapoor Khan is All Hearts as Saba Ali Khan Shares Her Unseen Wedding Photo With Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been happily married since October 2012. Ever since Bebo has joined social media, she has been sharing pictures of Saif along with Baby Tim. Now, Jehangir aka Jeh too has occupied the social media space on the diva’s timeline. Recently, Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback picture from Saif and Kareena’s wedding. In the picture, Bebo looks royal in a heavy ethnic outfit while the junior nawab of Pataudi looks extremely classy in sherwani.

Kareena had opted to wear her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s wedding outfit that she had worn on her nikah back in 1962. The photo which has been put in a golden photo frame has been aesthetically kept at a table that is also home to a stylish tea light candle stand. In the picture, the much-in-love couple is looking at each other romantically. Saba captioned the photo, "Khudahafiz".

Bebo reposted Saba’s Instagram Stories with a red heart emoji.

Recently, Kareena had shared a family picture on her timeline. The photo featured her parents Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita along with her sister Karisma Kapoor. All four of them were clad in casual outfits and were seated on a couch. Bebo as usual looked classy in a stylish white round neck t-shirt and a pair of tie and dye lowers. She completed her look with some stunning hand accessories and a pair of white sneakers. Lolo, on the other hand, had opted to wear a black loose fit top along with a pair of denim. To enhance her look. she wore some quirky hand accessories and a bold shade of lipstick. Randhir stuck to the basics as he wore a blue polo t-shirt with a pair of denim and dark blue pump shoes, while Babita kept it simple with a pink and white printed top and white lowers.

Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote, "My world." Her picture was much loved by her virtual family and received over six lakh likes on Instagram alone.

