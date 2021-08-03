Kareena Kapoor Khan is all Hearts From Taimur's Throwback Pic Shared by Saba Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in complete awe of this snap of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan clicked by her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan. She re-posted the picture in her Instagram story. The picture was originally shared by Saba on her Instagram story where baby Tim can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt gifted by her. Tim looks quite adorable in the picture while holding a notebook and sitting on a sofa. S

haring the picture Saba wrote, “I love spoiling the kids and I love seeing them dressed in it more”. While netizens were delighted to see Taimur’s throwback picture, Kareena too couldn’t stop herself from dropping several red heart emojis.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba might keep herself away from the limelight but she is an avid social media user and often shares family pictures clicked by her. Earlier, she shared an adorable picture from Pataudi’s get together. In the picture, she can be seen posing with Taimur, Saba and the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Dropping the treasured memory, she captioned it as, “All Hearts…in one frame”.

Saba might not be as popular as her siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan but she is a popular jewellery designer and Chief Trustee of the Auqaf-e-Shahi (Royal Trust), established by the princely state of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to launch her book Pregnancy Bible on August 9. Going by the reports, the book will be launched by Bebo’s best friend and producer-director Karan Johar. However, her fans can pre-order the book on Amazon. The book is a very personal account of Kareena’s physical and emotional experience during both her pregnancies. She and Saif welcomed their second child Jeh on February 21. While their first kid Taimur is the most sought after child in B-town, the star couple is yet to share glimpses of Jeh.

