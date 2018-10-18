English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan is All Set to Reveal What Women Want on New Radio Show; See Promo
After Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to make her debut on FM radio.
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion Week 2015’s grand finale in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
After Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity to turn radio jockey (RJ). The Veere Di Wedding actor will be headlining Ishq 104.8 FM’s new show, What Women Want.
The radio channel released the show’s promo last week on YouTube. In the 28-second video, Kareena slams the everyday, deeply insidious sexism prevalent in Bollywood, discussing how whatever she says—be it changes in a film’s script or complaining about the traffic—is dismissed with the comment that she must be PMSing.
Kareena looks stunning as ever in the short clip, sporting a hot pink shirt and a pony tail. Considering the success of Johar’s show Calling Karan on the same channel, it’d be interesting to see what Kareena has to say.
Though the show’s premiere date has not yet been announced, according to the promo, it’s coming soon.
Watch the video here:
On her FM debut, Kareena earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Kareena celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary on Tuesday. After dating him for a while, she married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and welcomed her first child Taimur in 2017.
On the professional front, the 38-year-old will next star in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
