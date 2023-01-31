Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t keep calm as it’s her best friend Amrita Arora’s birthday. The actress has been sharing heartwarming posts and messages for her BFF on her social media handle. In her latest Instagram stories, Kareena posted an adorable picture that is truly unmissable. In the photo, Amrita can be seen chilling with Saif Ali Khan, while Kareena appears to be the photographer. She added the story with a caption that read, “Tonight, I like you more than ever." Amrita is seen wearing a black midi dress, while Saif is dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on a separate Instagram story, shared a throwback photo of herself posing along with Saif and Amrita. In the picture, the trio is seen striking a stunning pose where they are all smiles for the camera. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is seen sporting an orange tube outfit, which she paired with minimal jewellery, a bun hairdo and simple makeup. On the other hand, Saif looks dashing in a black suit along with a white shirt and purple printed tie. Birthday girl Amrita Arora is seen sporting a white outfit with lace work and she opted for minimal jewellery, dewy makeup and a side-parting bun hairdo. Along with the picture, Kareena also added multiple birthday candle emojis. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor also posted two old photos of Amrita along with a heartfelt message that read, “To the Queen of our hearts. May the wine, love, laughter and of course the pasta which you threaten to make each time we meet NEVER run out…Happy Birthday, Best Friend… I love you, Amrita”. Amrita can be seen having fun at Kareena’s house in the first picture, which is followed by a picture of her cooking in the kitchen. Amrita responded to Kareena’s post by commenting, “Love you, my beebo."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a number of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena will also star in Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew. The film is being bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

