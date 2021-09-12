Kareena Kapoor Khan is Back on Laal Singh Chaddha Set, Gets Her Make-up Done

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional with her 7.4 million followers. The actress’ stunning pictures often go viral with fans flooding the comment section. Recently, the actress took to Instagram stories to share behind-the-scenes pictures getting her make-up done on the sets of Laal Singh Chadha. She had wrapped the production of the film in October last year.

In the pictures, Kareena could be seen wearing a white Gucci T-shirt. Her hair was put up in a roller while her team did her make-up. She shared another picture in which the actress posed for a picture with the team. She wrote, “Back with my love."

After wrapping the film, Kareena shared a picture with Aamir Khan. She wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse (sic)."

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, who were seen offering their prayers. She wrote, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

She also recently shared an adorable picture with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, as well as sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. The actress wrote, “My world."

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film has been helmed by Advait Chandan.

