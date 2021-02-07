Kareena Kapoor Khan is Cool Mom as She Balances Work Even at Last Trimester

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure that her pregnancy does not come in the way of her work life. The nine-month pregnant actress has shared an Instagram post where she gave a glimpse of her shooting life. The post showed Kareena wearing a baby blue coloured dress as she looked into the camera and away from it in a boomerang video.

Captioning the post, Kareena wrote, “nine months and going strong #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS.” The boomerang video has been viewed by over 9,31,501 Instagram users.

Fans commented with their heartwarming messages to the 40-year-old actor’s post. One of the fans wrote, “MAY GOD PROTECT THIS BABY AND HER BABY FROM ALL THE EVIL IN THIS WORLD♥️.” While another fan wrote, “Best mom ”.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kareena has been keeping herself busy with multiple shoots. The actor was recently seen in a campaign for a brand, where she promoted the brand’s gym wear with her flawless yoga poses. The campaign was launched last month and was praised by her fans and friends who hailed her as the “Coolest mom in town”.

Kareena also hosted her radio talk show What Women Want where she chats with Bollywood stars and celebrities. The actor also worked with her sister Karisma Kapoor for an ad campaign last year while she was pregnant.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan will be welcoming their second child this month. Their first child Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after they started dating in 2008. The family has also moved into a new home to welcome their second child. Fortune Heights to Satguru Sharan in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Kareena also posted a glimpse of her new home via Instagram. Captioning the post she wrote, “Door to new beginnings.”