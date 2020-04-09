MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan is Dreaming of Beaches, Shares Sunbathing Pic with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is Dreaming of Beaches, Shares Sunbathing Pic with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan also seems to be really missing the beach as she shared a photo from a previous holiday with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
The traveller in each one of us is suppressed right now due to the coronavirus outbreak. Holiday plans have gone kaput and there's no saying when will it again be safe to travel to your favourite spots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also seems to be really missing the beach as she shared a photo from a previous beach holiday. The photo shows her enjoying a sun at the beachside with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

With her latest Instagram post, Kareena reminded fans that summer meant vacation and vacation meant a trip to the beach with family. But things are different now. One can only dream.

"I am not dreaming of beaches... You are. #TakeMeBack," she captioned the photo. Kareena looks stunning in a red bikini, and all three of them are seen enjoying some coconut water.

Ever since she joined Instagram, Kareena has been keeping her fans entertained with her posts and pictures. A few days back she shared a cheeky picture of her dressed up to work from home, albeit in OTT Kareena style.

Work from home they said...

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

She recently remembered her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, in a post on social media. She further revealed that the film is one of her most favourite films because it was her first project post Taimur's birth in December 2016.

She was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Mediun, which recently premiered on a streaming platform.

