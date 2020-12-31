Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'Ending the Year Snuggling and Cuddling' with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Our social media feed is flooded with New Year's Eve updates from celebrities. While most seem to be holidaying at exotic places, Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending it at home with her dearest ones. She is pregnant with her second child and seems to be taking it slow with the New Year celebrations this time.

Kareena wished her followers on Instagram Happy New Year with a photo with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and said that 2020 would not have been possible without them.

"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture... 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year," she posted with lots of heart emojis.

The 40-year-old actress used the holiday break to catch up with her cousins. After a Christmas gathering with the Kapoor family, she and Saif hosted a sit-down dinner for Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and other family members. The dinner was a classy affair with name cards and candles. Even though it was just for family members, Kareena ensured she made it all formal and fancy.

Kareena and Saif had also hosted a dinner for their close family members on Christmas. The party was attended by Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter, Inaaya. Kareena's sister, Karisma, also attended with her daughter, Samaira Kapur.